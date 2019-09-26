Dabstract
Tahoe OG Live Resin Pax Pod 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
The effortless pen-and-pod system for cannabis oil. Control temperature, flavor and potency and achieve session predictability. Experience the new Era of cannabis enjoyment. PAX Era pods combine our pure extracts with the precision heating, long battery life, and personalized session control that are hallmarks of the PAX experience. We formulate our pods with High Terpene Extracts and pure distillate high in THC, CBD, or blends, to offer a pod for your mood or desired effect.
Tahoe OG effects
Reported by real people like you
1,010 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
