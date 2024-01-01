Tangerine Queen is a hybrid strain created by crossing Space Queen and Orange Zkittlez #17. Grown by Grow Op Farms (indoor) and Dogtown Pioneers (outdoor), this strain features a terpene profile of myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene, humulene and terpinolene; creating an unforgettable flavor combination of citrus, cumin, apple and nutmeg. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) All-in-One device.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.