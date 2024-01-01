Tangerine Queen is a hybrid strain created by crossing Space Queen and Orange Zkittlez #17. Grown by Grow Op Farms (indoor) and Dogtown Pioneers (outdoor), this strain features a terpene profile of myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene, humulene and terpinolene; creating an unforgettable flavor combination of citrus, cumin, apple and nutmeg. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) Vape Cartridge.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.