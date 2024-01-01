Terpee Slurpee x Trophy Wife is a limited release combination indica strain created by crossing Terpee Slurpee (GMO X Orange Zkittlez) and Trophy Wife (Wedding Cake F2 #3). Grown indoors by Grow Op Farms, this strain features a terpene profile of myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene, a-maaliene, and selinadiene; creating an unforgettable flavor experience of fruity, lemongrass, thyme, mango and musky. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) All-in-One device.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.