The Gorgon is a heavy-hitting Indica strain derived from Purple Punch and Do Si Do. This genetic from Grow Op farms features dominant terpenes; caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene, humulene, and a-bisabolene. This combination presents a strong scent of hops, fruit, and a hint of basil. Enjoy this strain in our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) 510 vape cart.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.