Triangle Kush Live Resin HTE All-in-One 1G

by Dabstract
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

Triangle Kush is an Indica strain created by crossing OG Kush originating in Florida's Emerald Triangle. This strain offers a terpene profile featuring myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene, a-maaliene and linalool; creating a flavor combination of fruity, mango, lemongrass, thyme and dank notes. It's grown at Grow Op Farms and was originally sourced from Swamp Boys Seeds. Get the full flavor experience with our HTE All-in-One. Formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and pure high potency distillate, this all-in-one device from Dabstract offers a convenient way to enjoy a rich and flavorful live resin cannabis experience.

Triangle Kush, also known as "Triangle OG" and "OG Triangle," is an indica marijuana strain that originated in Florida. This strain provides relaxing effects and is known to stimulate creativity. Some people say smoking Triangle Kush makes them extra chatty. This strain gets its name from Florida's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Growers say Triangle Kush has a flowering time of 70 days.

Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
