Triangle Kush Live Resin HTE Cartridge 1G

by Dabstract
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Triangle Kush is an indica strain that crosses Emerald Triangle and the Hindu Kush. Grown by Dogtown Pioneers (Outdoor) and Grow Op Farms (Indoor), this strain features a terpene profile of myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene, a-maaliene, selinadiene; creating a musky flavor combination of mango, fruity, thyme, and lemongrass. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) Vape Cartridge.

About this strain

Triangle Kush, also known as "Triangle OG" and "OG Triangle," is an indica marijuana strain that originated in Florida. This strain provides relaxing effects and is known to stimulate creativity. Some people say smoking Triangle Kush makes them extra chatty. This strain gets its name from Florida's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Growers say Triangle Kush has a flowering time of 70 days.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dabstract
Dabstract
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.
