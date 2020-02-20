About this product
Trophy Wife effects
Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
7% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
7% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
