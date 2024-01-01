About this product
About this strain
Trophy Wife is at least two different cannabis strains. The primary of the two is Surfr Seeds Trophy Wife—a cross of Triangle Mints x Triangle Mints F2. That makes for an indica hybrid with minty, dank, menthol notes.
For something totally different HGH Seeds has a "Trophy Wife" strain that crosses The Wife with Cherry Wine. This CBD-heavy strain flowers quickly in 8 weeks, producing a quality yield with resin-coated, lime-green buds. This strain has a flavor profile with notes of cheese and skunk and undertones of cherry.
