Trophy Wife Live Resin Terp Sugar 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Trophy Wife is an Indica Dominant Hybrid strain created by crossing Wedding Cake F2 #3. This strain offers a terpene profile featuring myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene, a-maaliene and selinadiene; creating a flavor combination of fruity, lemongrass, thyme, mango and dank notes. It's grown at Grow Op Farms. Get the full flavor experience with our Terp Sugar. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin Terp Sugar.

Trophy Wife is at least two different cannabis strains. The primary of the two is Surfr Seeds Trophy Wife—a cross of Triangle Mints x Triangle Mints F2. That makes for an indica hybrid with minty, dank, menthol notes.


For something totally different HGH Seeds has a "Trophy Wife" strain that crosses The Wife with Cherry Wine. This CBD-heavy strain flowers quickly in 8 weeks, producing a quality yield with resin-coated, lime-green buds. This strain has a flavor profile with notes of cheese and skunk and undertones of cherry. 

Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
