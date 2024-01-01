Tropicanna Cookies is a Hybrid strain created by crossing GSC and Tangie. Grown outdoors by Dogtown Pioneers and indoors by Grow Op Farms, this strain features a terpene profile of caryophyllene, limonene, a-bulnesene, a-maaliene and myrcene; creating an unforgettable flavor combination of patchouli, cinnamon, pepper, spicy cloves and oregano. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) All-in-One device.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.