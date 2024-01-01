About this product
About this strain
Truffle, also called Trufflez or Truffles, is an indica-dominant hybrid strain made by crossing Zkittlez x Cherry Noir. The effects of Truffle are believed to be relaxing. Reviewers on Leafly say this weed strain makes them feel sleepy, relaxed, and happy. The dominant terpene is caryophyllene, and Truffle has a tangy, coffee nose with sugary and ammonia notes. Truffle has 23% THC. Medical marijuana patients say Truffle helps with stress, hypertension, and depression. The original breeder of Truffle is Aficionado.
Something not right?
