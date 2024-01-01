Truffles Live Resin HTE All-in-One 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Truffles is a Hybrid strain produced by Dogtown Pioneers. This unique variety boasts dominant terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, alpha-bulnesene, alpha-maaliene and humulene. Formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and pure high potency distillate, this all-in-one device from Dabstract offers a convenient way to enjoy a rich and flavorful live resin cannabis experience. Savor the delicious sweet, pepper, cinnamon and spicy flavors with Dabstract's Live Resin HTE All-in-One.

Truffle, also called Trufflez or Truffles, is an indica-dominant hybrid strain made by crossing Zkittlez x Cherry Noir. The effects of Truffle are believed to be relaxing. Reviewers on Leafly say this weed strain makes them feel sleepy, relaxed, and happy. The dominant terpene is caryophyllene, and Truffle has a tangy, coffee nose with sugary and ammonia notes. Truffle has 23% THC. Medical marijuana patients say Truffle helps with stress, hypertension, and depression. The original breeder of Truffle is Aficionado.

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
