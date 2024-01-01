Valley Delight is an indica strain created by crossing SFV OG with Kush Mints. Grown by Grow Op Farms (Indoors), this strain features a heavy terpene profile of limonene, myrcene, linalool, caryophyllene, and a-maaliene. Enjoy hints of lime, sour rind, juniper, and fruity flavors in every hit with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract 510 vape cartridge.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.