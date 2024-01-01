Wine & Dine is an indica strain created by crossing Vino OG with Trophy Wife. Grown by Dogtown Pioneers (Outdoor) and Grow Op Farms (Indoor), this strain features a terpene profile of limonene, caryophyllene, linalool, a-maaliene, and selinadiene. Enjoy hints of cinnamon, lime, sour rind, juniper, and fruity flavors in every hit with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) 510 vape cartridge.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.