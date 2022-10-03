About this product
Zkittlez effects
713 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
