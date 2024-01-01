About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Wedding Cookies effects are mostly energizing.
write a review
Wedding Cookies is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, euphoric, and energetic. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Wedding Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item