Wedding Sunset Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridge 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Wedding Sunset is a Hybrid strain grown by Grow Op Farms. This potent cultivar offers flavors of lime, sour, citrusy, juniper and fruity. The dominant terpenes found in Wedding Sunset are limonene, myrcene, caryophyllene, alpha-maaliene and selinadiene. Infused with High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, these vape cartridges from Dabstract offer a flavorful and terpene-rich live resin experience.

About this strain

Wedding Sunset is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Sunset Sherbert. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Wedding Sunset is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Wedding Sunset typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Wedding Sunset’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wedding Sunset, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dabstract
Dabstract
Shop products
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
Notice a problem?Report this item