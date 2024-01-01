About this product
About this strain
Zweet Insanity is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Durban Poison, Rainmaker, and Original Glue. Bred by Ethos Genetics, Zweet Insanity is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Zweet Insanity effects make them feel energetic, happy, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Zweet Insanity when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is terpinolene. Zweet Insanity features an aroma and flavor profile of lime, pepper, and diesel. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zweet Insanity, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
