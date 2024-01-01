Zweet Inzanity Live Resin Terp Sugar 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Zweet Inzanity is a potent Sativa Dominant Hybrid strain made by crossing Durban Poison x Rainmaker x Gorilla Glue #4. This cross gives off aromas of citrus, apple, cumin and nutmeg. Zweet Inzanity, grown by Dogtown Pioneers, is dominant in terpinolene, myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene and b-ocimene. Find it today in Dabstract's award winning Live Resin Terp Sugar.

Zweet Insanity is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Durban Poison, Rainmaker, and Original Glue. Bred by Ethos Genetics, Zweet Insanity is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Zweet Insanity effects make them feel energetic, happy, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Zweet Insanity when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is terpinolene. Zweet Insanity features an aroma and flavor profile of lime, pepper, and diesel. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zweet Insanity, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
