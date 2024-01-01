Zweet Inzanity is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain from Ethos Genetics created by crossing Durban Poison, Rainmaker, and Original Glue. This strain features a terpene profile of terpinolene, myrcene, limonene, b-ocimene, and caryophyllene; producing a delicious flavor combination of apple, nutmeg, and citrus. Enjoy the unique flavor of Zweet Inzanity with our Live Resin Terp Sugar.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.