Black Roses by Red Dirt Ridge Genetics is a heavy, one-hitter-quitter indica designed for the seasoned cannabis consumer. This cross of Grand Reserve Headband and Early Girl reeks of sweet citrus and funky fuel, intoxicating the sense even before combustion. Its effects lay into the body, evaporating stress from the mind while cementing the consumer to the couch. This heavy indica is a perfect end-of-the-day strain to wash away stress and worries or to frontload sleep with sedative cannabinoids.