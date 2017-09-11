About this strain
Critical Widow by Mr. Nice Seeds combines a resinous White Widow hybrid with the heavy-hitting indica Critical Mass. This mostly indica strain rewards growers with high yields of fruity, crystal-packed buds that finish flowering in 7 to 9 weeks.
Critical Widow effects
Uplifted
72% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
