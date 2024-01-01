Meet "Gumi," a tantalizing Hybrid cannabis strain that harmonizes fruity sweetness with earthy undertones. Inhale the succulent blend of ripe blueberries, blackberries, and tropical citrus, followed by a grounding touch of pine and herbal notes. "Gumi" offers a well-balanced, gourmet experience that transcends the high, making each session a flavorful journey.
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.