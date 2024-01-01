DAB POD 1G GEORGIA PEACH

by Dabwoods
HybridTHC 29%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Georgia Peach is a fan-favorite indica strain that won best vape disposable at Kushstock Festival in 2022. Its rich and peachy flavor matches the sweet and fruity aroma the strain emits. The effects of Georgia Peach include a strong body-high that can boost spirits and minimize feelings of anxiety or tension.

About this strain

Georgia Peach is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GSC and Space Jill. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Georgia Peach is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Georgia Peach typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Georgia Peach’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Georgia Peach, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.
