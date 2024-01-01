Mother’s Milk emerges as a beloved indica-dominant strain, renowned for its creamy, milky flavor profile infused with delicate hints of strawberries, creating a sensory experience akin to indulging in a decadent dessert. Potent and robust, this strain is the epitome of relaxation, making it an ideal choice for nighttime use. Its enduring calming effects gently lull users into a state of tranquility, with the potential to induce sleep, earning it a reputation as a soporific powerhouse.
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.