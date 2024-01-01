Watermelon Z, an indica strain, lives up to its name with a delightful flavor profile reminiscent of juicy watermelon, accentuated by a candy-like sweetness that lingers on the palate. The soothing effects of Watermelon Z are as satisfying as its sweet aroma, offering a serene relaxation that gently envelops the mind and body. Whether used as a sleep aid to promote restful nights or as an appetite stimulant to enhance culinary experiences, this strain proves to be a versatile ally in pursuit of wellness and comfort.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.