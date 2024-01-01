DABBAR 2.0 LIQUID DIAMOND 1G LEMON CHERRY GELATO

by Dabwoods
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Experience the perfect harmony of sweet and citrus with Lemon Cherry Gelato, a hybrid strain that combines zesty lemon with luscious cherry flavors. This strain offers a balanced blend of uplifting euphoria and gentle relaxation, making it ideal for any occasion. Enjoy the smooth, fruity taste and let the good vibes flow.

About this strain

Lemon Cherry Gelato is a extremely popular hybrid weed strain with several alleged origins. It could just be Gelato bagseed, aka a between Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies. It can also be a type of Runtz, which is Gelato x Z. Now it is so popular, samples labeled 'LCG' surely include a broad range of Gelato, and Runtz varieties. Lemon Cherry Gelato is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Cherry Gelato effects include tinglyrelaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Cherry Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Backpackboyz, Lemon Cherry Gelato features an aroma of lime, berries, and citrus with flavors of lemon, and sweet fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Cherry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.
