DABBAR 2.0 LIQUID DIAMOND 1G TANGIE

by Dabwoods
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Meet Tangie, a vibrant Sativa strain bursting with the zesty, citrusy flavor of fresh tangerines. Perfect for a morning boost or an afternoon pick-me-up, Tangie delivers a refreshing, energetic high that inspires creativity and lifts your spirits. Get ready for a flavorful experience that invigorates your senses and keeps you going throughout the day.

About this strain

Tangie is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. This strain is a popular choice in Amsterdam and is spreading elsewhere. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The citrus heritage of Tangie is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. Tangie provides a euphoric yet relaxed effect.

About this brand

Shop products
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.
