Frozen Banana is a calming indica with a frosty, pale green look and vibrant orange pistils. It offers a sweet, banana aroma with vanilla and citrus hints, and a creamy banana flavor with a touch of tropical zest. Ideal for evening use, it provides deep relaxation and helps relieve stress and mild pain. Enjoy the soothing effects of Frozen Banana.
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.