Mona Lisa is a refined hybrid strain with a rich, dark green appearance and shimmering trichomes. It offers a sweet, earthy aroma with floral hints and a smooth, creamy flavor. The high begins with uplifting euphoria and mental clarity, easing into a relaxed body buzz. Ideal for creativity or unwinding, it also helps with stress, anxiety, and mild pain. Enjoy the sophisticated balance of Mona Lisa.
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.