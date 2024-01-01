Tracto Fuel is a potent hybrid strain with vibrant green hues and a frosty appearance. It delivers a bold diesel aroma with hints of pine and citrus, mirrored in its flavor profile. The high starts with an uplifting mental boost, transitioning into a soothing body buzz, perfect for social settings or relaxation. It’s also effective for relieving pain, stress, and fatigue. Elevate your experience with Tracto Fuel’s powerful and balanced effects.
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.