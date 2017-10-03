DABWOODS DISPOSABLE 1G BLUE DREAM

by Dabwoods
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Blue Dream stands as a highly sought-after sativa strain cherished for its invigorating and mind-stimulating properties, making it an ideal choice for individuals seeking a burst of creativity. This beloved cultivar entices the palate with a delightful flavor profile characterized by sweet mixed berries, complemented by an earthy floral scent that adds depth to the sensory experience. Renowned for its ability to energize the mind and enhance cognitive function, Blue Dream serves as a catalyst for inspiration and innovation, empowering users to explore their creative pursuits with heightened focus and enthusiasm.

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depressionchronic pain, and nausea. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.




Dabwoods
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.
