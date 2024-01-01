DABWOODS DISPOSABLE 1G GUAVALATO

Guavalato, a captivating hybrid strain, is distinguished by its pronounced guava essence, which dominates the palate upon consumption. This tropical fruity flavor harmonizes seamlessly with the strain's earthy aroma, creating a sensory delight for enthusiasts. Beyond its enticing taste and scent, Guavalato is renowned for its effects, which are characterized by a gentle stimulation of the mind, often leading to a cheerful and whimsical disposition, accompanied by bouts of laughter and silliness.

Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.
