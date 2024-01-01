Moonwalker Purps, an indica strain of notable distinction, exudes a robust earthy aroma that entices the senses with its depth and richness. The flavor profile of this strain is a delightful combination of sweet candy grape, which lingers on the palate, leading to a lingering gassy finish that adds an intriguing complexity to the experience. Moonwalker Purps is renowned for its potent effects, often inducing a profound sense of relaxation that can border on drowsiness. Ideal for unwinding after a long day or seeking respite from tension, this strain offers a journey into deep tranquility and serenity.
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.