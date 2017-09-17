DABWOODS DISPOSABLE 1G MOTHERS MILK

by Dabwoods
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Mother’s Milk, a beloved indica-dominant strain, is celebrated for its indulgent flavor profile reminiscent of creamy milk with delicate notes of strawberries dancing on the palate. This potent cultivar is revered for its efficacy in promoting relaxation and tranquility, making it an excellent choice for nighttime consumption. Its enduring calming effects are cherished by enthusiasts seeking relief from stress and tension, with some users finding its sedative properties conducive to a restful night's sleep. Mother’s Milk offers a luxurious sensory experience coupled with profound therapeutic benefits, making it a cherished favorite among discerning consumers.

About this strain

Mother’s Milk is the sativa-dominant hybrid of Nepali OG and Appalachia. This potent strain smells of powdered milk and delicate earthy terpenes and is layered in a coat of sparkling trichomes. Its effects possess tranquil sedation that is also heady and functional, lending itself to either activity or relaxation. Indulge in Mother’s Milk to help curb minor physical pain, muscle spasms, and depression.  

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dabwoods
Dabwoods
Shop products
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.