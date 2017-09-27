DABWOODS DISPOSABLE 1G SFV OG

by Dabwoods
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

SFV OG, an abbreviation for “San Fernando Valley OG,” is celebrated as an indica strain renowned for its robust characteristics. The aroma of this strain evokes memories of diesel and skunk, intertwined with subtle citrus notes that add depth to its olfactory allure. Its distinctive flavor profile mirrors its scent, with a fuel-like essence accented by a delicate sweetness. SFV OG is often suggested for nighttime use due to its potent sedative properties, offering a pathway to restful slumber. This strain envelops users in a tranquil embrace, gently guiding them into a state of deep relaxation, making it an optimal choice for unwinding after a long day.

About this strain

SFV OG, also known as "San Fernando Valley OG," "San Fernando Valley Kush," and "San Fernando Valley" is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Cali Connection that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.

About this brand

Dabwoods
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.
