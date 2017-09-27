SFV OG, an abbreviation for “San Fernando Valley OG,” is celebrated as an indica strain renowned for its robust characteristics. The aroma of this strain evokes memories of diesel and skunk, intertwined with subtle citrus notes that add depth to its olfactory allure. Its distinctive flavor profile mirrors its scent, with a fuel-like essence accented by a delicate sweetness. SFV OG is often suggested for nighttime use due to its potent sedative properties, offering a pathway to restful slumber. This strain envelops users in a tranquil embrace, gently guiding them into a state of deep relaxation, making it an optimal choice for unwinding after a long day.



Show more