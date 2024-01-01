Strawnana, aptly named for its evocative aroma and flavor profile reminiscent of the beloved fruit combination of strawberries and bananas, stands as a compelling hybrid strain. Beyond its delightful taste, Strawnana offers a harmonious blend of effects, striking a perfect equilibrium between calming the mind and invigorating the body. This well-balanced strain entices with its sweet and fruity scent, inviting users into a state of relaxation while simultaneously providing a gentle boost of energy, making it a favorable choice for those seeking both mental tranquility and physical vitality.
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.