Sunset Tsunami is a sativa strain crossing Sunset Sherbet and Sour Tsunami. This strain produces a delicious aroma and has a fruity flavor profile that expresses notes of pineapple, mango, and strawberry. Sunset Tsunami offers a calming high that can relieve symptoms of stress and tension without the sedative effects.
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.