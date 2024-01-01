DABWOODS DISPOSABLE LIVE RESIN 1G BLUE BANANA

by Dabwoods
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Blue Banana is an indica strain crossing blue dream and banana OG. This strain embraces an earthy flavor profile with hints of sweet bananas and berries. Blue banana can be beneficial for patients who are experiencing pain, insomnia, and/or depression as this strain is known for subsiding muscular pain, increasing appetite, and lifting spirits.

Blue Banana is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Blue Dream and Banana OG. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, focused, and relaxed. Blue Banana has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Blue Banana, before let us know! Leave a review.

Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.
