Fanta OG emerges as a captivating Indica strain, distinguished by its sweet lemony and citrus flavor profile that delights the palate with every inhalation. Its essence, reminiscent of sun-kissed citrus groves, is complemented by earthy aromatic notes that add depth and richness to its aroma. Due to its sedative properties, Fanta OG is best savored after the day's hustle and bustle has come to a close. As the evening descends and the world quiets down, indulging in this strain becomes a ritual of unwinding and relaxation.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.