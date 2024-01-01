DABWOODS DISPOSABLE LIVE RESIN 1G GELATO CAKE

by Dabwoods
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

Gelato Cake emerges as a delectable representation of the Indica lineage, boasting a fusion of dessert-like flavors that tantalize the palate. With each inhale, its essence unfolds like a culinary masterpiece, offering a harmonious blend of creamy berries intermingled with the subtle sweetness of vanilla, creating a symphony of taste that delights the senses.

Gelato Cake is a potent indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing the creamy berry of Gelato #33 and the vanilla frosting of Wedding Cake. Part of the Cookie strain family, Gelato Cake is very popular across North America and beyond. Consumers should know that Gelato Cake is potent and is best for experienced users. Gelato Cake is known to cause full-body sedation which can last up to a few hours, so it's best to enjoy this strain before bed or during a relaxing night at home watching movies. Medical patients choose Gelato Cake for stimulating appetite and relieving stiffness, pain and stress. Growers choose to grow Gelato Cake for its creamy, berry, gassy and vanilla frosting aromas. Gelato Cake can be grown indoors and outdoors, with a flowering time of 8-9 weeks.

Gelato Cake Strain Highlights

  • Type: indica-dominant
  • Tastes like: berries and vanilla
  • Feels like: sedating
  • Flowering time: 8-9 weeks
Dabwoods
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.
