DABWOODS DISPOSABLE LIVE RESIN 1G GUSH MINTZ

by Dabwoods
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Gush mintz is the perfect indica strain if you are looking for an appetite stimulant and/or sleep aid. Upon the exhale, this strain produces a creamy and gassy flavor profile that contains hints of citrus and mint. Accented by spicy diesel aromatic notes, this strain’s sedative properties are great for night time use.

About this strain

Gush Mints is a heavy, indica-dominant hybrid strain cross of Kush Mints and the combination of F1 Durb and Gushers, bred by Bay Area-based Purple City Genetics. As a culmination of multiple popular Cookies family strains, Gush Mints exhibits many of their beloved attributes: gassy, sweet terps with piney notes; dense, dark green and purple nugs coated in trichomes; and a body-zapping high that puts the mind at ease. You might not get much done, but you’ll feel great doing it.

About this brand

Dabwoods
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.
