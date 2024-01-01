Island Sorbet stands as a captivating hybrid strain, characterized by its fruity aromatic notes that evoke images of tropical bliss. With each inhalation, its essence transports the senses to sun-drenched shores, where the air is filled with the tantalizing scent of ripe fruit. Upon exhale, Island Sorbet unveils its full flavor profile, offering a symphony of tastes that dance upon the palate.
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.