DABWOODS DISPOSABLE LIVE RESIN 1G KUSH MINTZ

by Dabwoods
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
Step into the world of Kush Mintz, a mesmerizing hybrid strain that offers a harmonious fusion of body and mind euphoria. With each inhalation, its essence unfolds like a sensory symphony, revealing layers of sweetness reminiscent of indulgent candy, intertwined with the crisp freshness of pine and the invigorating coolness of mint. These aromatic notes coalesce to create an earthy bouquet that tantalizes the senses, while subtle undertones of gas and mint add depth and complexity to its flavor profile. Kush Mintz doesn't just tantalize the taste buds; it beckons the mind and body into a state of tranquil equilibrium, offering a balanced high that soothes the soul and uplifts the spirit.

Kush Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mints and Bubba Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Kush Mints is a potent and flavorful strain that has a minty and cookie-like aroma and flavor, with hints of gas and pine. It has a balanced high that is both relaxing and euphoric, with a pleasant body buzz and a creative mind. Kush Mints is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Kush Mints effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kush Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Mr. Nice Seeds, Kush Mints features flavors like mint, menthol, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Kush Mints typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Kush Mints is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kush Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Dabwoods
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.
