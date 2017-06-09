DABWOODS DISPOSABLE LIVE RESIN 1G LEMON DIESEL

by Dabwoods
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Lemon Diesel, a Sativa-dominant marvel, announces its presence with an aromatic symphony that captivates the senses. From the moment it is encountered, its fragrance envelops the surroundings with an assertive pungency, drawing the curious closer. As the thick plumes unfurl upon exhale, it releases a captivating blend of scents reminiscent of a sun-drenched lemon grove in full bloom, swiftly followed by the unmistakable sharpness of diesel, leaving an indelible impression on the olfactory senses.

Lemon Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing California Sour with Lost Coast OG. This strain produces effects that are relaxing but still allow you to be focused and coherent. Some say Lemon Diesel is a creeper strain, meaning that the high comes on slower than you might expect. This strain offers a delicious flavor that is fruity and sweet with hints of citrus and pepper. Growers say Lemon Diesel has a flowering time of 9-10 weeks. This strain placed in the top 10 at the Emerald Cannabis Cup in 2010. 

Dabwoods
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.
