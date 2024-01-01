Step into the exotic allure of Papaya Burst, an indulgent indica strain that tantalizes the senses with a symphony of sweet and spicy flavors, evoking memories of tropical paradises. With each inhalation, its essence unfolds like a fragrant breeze, carrying notes of ripe mangos, succulent papayas, and a hint of fiery peppers that dance upon the air. But Papaya Burst offers more than just a sensory journey; it's a sanctuary of tranquility, imbued with calming and soothing properties that gently cradle the body and ease the mind into a state of blissful serenity. Whether unwinding after a long day or seeking solace from the stresses of life, Papaya Burst invites you to sink into its embrace and bask in its warm, tropical glow.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.