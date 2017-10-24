DABWOODS DISPOSABLE LIVE RESIN 1G SOUR OG

by Dabwoods
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Sour OG emerges as a distinguished member of the Indica family, revered for its swift and potent tranquilizing effects. With each encounter, it swiftly asserts its dominance, enveloping the senses in a deep sense of relaxation. A symphony of lemon pine and earthy undertones dance upon the palate, offering a sensory journey that delights the taste buds. Meanwhile, its aroma fills the air with a tantalizing blend of citrus notes, subtly intermingled with hints of fuel, creating an olfactory experience that is as invigorating as it is alluring.

Sour OG, also known as "Sour OG Kush," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain known to provide a balanced high. Sour OG is made by crossing Sour Diesel and OG Kush. Sour OG has been available in clone and seed form for quite some time. Most samples express dense, round, OG Kush-type buds laden with large, sticky trichomes. The odor and taste are usually an equal mix of both parents, with sour lemon, pine, fuel, and a distinct “kushy” undertone, although some versions have a more fruity profile. Often described as a “one-hit-quit” strain, Sour OG starts with an energetic head high that gradually gives way to a relaxing body stone.

Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.
