Sunshine Haze emerges as a vibrant Sativa strain, boasting a citrusy flavor profile that invigorates the senses with each inhale. Its essence, reminiscent of a sun-kissed orchard, is punctuated by diesel-filled aromatic notes that add depth and complexity to its character. With each puff, it uplifts spirits and infuses the mind with a surge of energy and serotonin, akin to basking in the sun's golden rays.
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.