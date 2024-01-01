DABWOODS DISPOSABLE LIVE RESIN 1G ZOOKIES

by Dabwoods
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Embark on a journey into the enchanting world of Zookies, a meticulously balanced hybrid strain that beckons with its intricate flavors and captivating aroma. With each inhalation, its essence unfurls like a tapestry of sensations, weaving together sweet nuttiness with a subtle pepper-like finish that dances upon the palate. Prepare to be transported to a realm of sensory delight, where each puff invites you to explore the depths of its flavor profile and embrace the euphoric journey that awaits.

Zookies is a hyrbid marijuana strain made by crosssing Animals Cookies and Original Glue. The result is a level-headed strain that is as delicious as it is potent. This strain has a unique terpene profile, aroma, and flavor of sweet nutty cookies with a hint of diesel. Zookies is a great choice for someone looking for a strong high without getting stuck in the couch.

Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.
