Banana Cream Cake is a soothing indica strain with a rich, sweet aroma of ripe bananas and creamy vanilla. It delivers a smooth, dessert-like flavor with hints of tropical fruit. The high offers deep relaxation and a calming body buzz, making it ideal for evening use or winding down before sleep. Enjoy the comforting and tranquil effects of Banana Cream Cake.
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.