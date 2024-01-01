Grapes and Cream is a flavorful hybrid strain with a lush, frosty appearance. It features a rich aroma of sweet, ripe grapes and creamy vanilla, with a smooth, fruity flavor that lingers on the palate. This strain provides a balanced high that uplifts the mood while offering a relaxing body buzz. Ideal for any time of day, it helps ease stress and enhance overall well-being. Enjoy the harmonious effects of Grapes and Cream.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.